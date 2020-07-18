More than 100 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

New cases and active cases increase

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 134 new cases of the illness Saturday.

Coronavirus has claimed five more lives in Imperial County. The latest casualties bring the countywide death toll to 161.

In addition, active cases increased by more than 30, while health officials moved 91 people onto the recovered list.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Saturday, July 18, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 8,531 +134 Patients Tested 41,803 +707 Active Cases 1,060 +38 Recovered 7,310 +91 Deaths 161 +5 *Numbers updated as of July 18, 2020 - 11:00 a.m.

California currently has more than 370,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed nearly 7,500 Californians.