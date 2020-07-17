8 more lives lost to coronavirus in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

Health officials report fewer than 100 new cases

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County health officials reported another 8 deaths from coronavirus Friday. However, the latest statistics do show some encouraging news.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed only 87 new cases. That compares to 281 on July 1st, the day with the highest spike in new cases this month.

In addition, active cases dropped by more than 50, while health officials moved more than 100 people onto the recovered list.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Friday, July 17, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 8,397 +87 Patients Tested 41,096 +475 Active Cases 1,022 -56 Recovered 7,219 +135 Deaths 156 +8 *Numbers updated as of July 17, 2020 - 12:00 p.m.

California currently has more than 365,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed nearly 7,500 Californians.