Imperial County reports less than 30 new cases of coronavirus

Imperial County Coronavirus

Valley sees lowest number of new cases in weeks

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County only added 26 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday. That's the smallest increase the Valley has seen in weeks.

The number of new cases has only dipped below 100 three times in the month of July; on the 6th, the 11th, and again on the 15th.

Another positive note - the number of active cases, meaning those requiring medical attention, dropped by 35.

Unfortunately, the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported seven more deaths from the virus, bringing the countywide total to 148.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 8,145 +26 Patients Tested 39,537 +647 Active Cases 927 -35 Recovered 7,070 -36 Deaths 148 +7 *Numbers updated as of July 15, 2020 - 9:00 a.m.

California currently has more than 346,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 7,200 Californians.