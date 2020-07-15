Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
Imperial County reports less than 30 new cases of coronavirus

Valley sees lowest number of new cases in weeks

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County only added 26 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday. That's the smallest increase the Valley has seen in weeks.

The number of new cases has only dipped below 100 three times in the month of July; on the 6th, the 11th, and again on the 15th.

Another positive note - the number of active cases, meaning those requiring medical attention, dropped by 35.

Unfortunately, the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported seven more deaths from the virus, bringing the countywide total to 148.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases8,145+26
Patients Tested39,537+647
Active Cases927-35
Recovered7,070-36
Deaths148+7
*Numbers updated as of July 15, 2020 - 9:00 a.m.

California currently has more than 346,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 7,200 Californians.

