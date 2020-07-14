Imperial County reports 5 more deaths from coronavirus
Death toll climbs to 140+
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Coronavirus has claimed five more lives in Imperial County. The latest casualties bring the countywide death toll to 141.
The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 142 new cases of the illness Tuesday. However, only 3 of those cases are considered "active," meaning they require medical attention. In addition, health officials moved 224 more patients onto the recovered list.
Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:
Coronavirus in Imperial County - Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|Overview of Cases
|Patients
|Increase/Decrease
|Positive Cases
|8,119
|+142
|Patients Tested
|38,890
|+369
|Active Cases
|962
|+3
|Recovered
|7,106
|+224
|Deaths
|141
|+5
[Related Story: California Coronavirus Cases]
California currently has more than 335,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 7,100 Californians.
Comments