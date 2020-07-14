Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
Imperial County reports 5 more deaths from coronavirus

Death toll climbs to 140+

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Coronavirus has claimed five more lives in Imperial County. The latest casualties bring the countywide death toll to 141.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 142 new cases of the illness Tuesday. However, only 3 of those cases are considered "active," meaning they require medical attention. In addition, health officials moved 224 more patients onto the recovered list.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases8,119+142
Patients Tested38,890+369
Active Cases962+3
Recovered7,106+224
Deaths141+5
*Numbers updated as of July 14, 2020 - 11:00 a.m.

California currently has more than 335,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 7,100 Californians.

