National Guard mobile laboratory deployed to Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

Lab will held process coronavirus test results

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A National Guard mobile laboratory has arrived in Imperial County to help process more coronavirus tests more quickly.

The lab is equipped with a diagnostic platform that helps process high-priority specimens faster. It also came fully-staffed with highly-trained National Guard technicians.

A National Guard technician processes samples in the mobile laboratory

“Expanded laboratory capacity is essential in our mission to protect the health and safety of our residents. It aids our efforts to quickly identify and isolate those who test positive for COVID-19. The sooner we can slow the spread of this virus the sooner our community can begin to regain some sense of normalcy and move toward economic recovery.” said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County's chief medical officer.

The mobile lab arrived in the Valley Thursday. It will stay until its services are no longer needed.