Fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported three more deaths from coronavirus Saturday morning. That brings the death toll across the Valley to 135.

Health officials also confirmed another 68 new cases, but ICPHD considers only 13 of those cases "active," meaning they require medical attention. Also, another 120 patients are now considered recovered.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Saturday, July 11 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 7,827 +68 Patients Tested 38,368 +338 Active Cases 1,037 -55 Recovered 6,655 +120 Deaths 135 +3 *Numbers updated as of July 11, 2020 - 10:20 am

California currently has more than 300,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 6,900 Californians.