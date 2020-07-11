Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
Fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases in Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported three more deaths from coronavirus Saturday morning. That brings the death toll across the Valley to 135. 

Health officials also confirmed another 68 new cases, but ICPHD considers only 13 of those cases "active," meaning they require medical attention. Also, another 120 patients are now considered recovered.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Saturday, July 11 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases7,827+68
Patients Tested38,368+338
Active Cases1,037-55
Recovered6,655+120
Deaths135+3
*Numbers updated as of July 11, 2020 - 10:20 am

California currently has more than 300,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 6,900 Californians.

