Fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases in Imperial County
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported three more deaths from coronavirus Saturday morning. That brings the death toll across the Valley to 135.
Health officials also confirmed another 68 new cases, but ICPHD considers only 13 of those cases "active," meaning they require medical attention. Also, another 120 patients are now considered recovered.
Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:
Coronavirus in Imperial County - Saturday, July 11 2020
|Overview of Cases
|Patients
|Increase/Decrease
|Positive Cases
|7,827
|+68
|Patients Tested
|38,368
|+338
|Active Cases
|1,037
|-55
|Recovered
|6,655
|+120
|Deaths
|135
|+3
[Related Story: California Coronavirus Cases]
California currently has more than 300,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 6,900 Californians.
Comments