Imperial County surpasses 7,600 cases of coronavirus
ICU beds and ventilators still available in spite of continued surge in cases
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of people infected with coronavirus in Imperial County once again climbed by nearly 200 Thursday.
The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 190 new cases. They also reported two more deaths from the virus. However, health officials now consider 131 more patients "recovered."
New data shows there is still space available in the Valley's intensive care units:
Ventilators also appear to be readily available:
Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:
Coronavirus in Imperial County - Thursday, July 9, 2020
|Overview of Cases
|Patients
|Increase/Decrease
|Positive Cases
|7,654
|+190
|Patients Tested
|37,472
|+859
|Active Cases
|1,116
|+57
|Recovered
|6,411
|+131
|Deaths
|127
|+2
California currently has more than 292,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 6,700 Californians.
