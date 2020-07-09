Imperial County surpasses 7,600 cases of coronavirus

Imperial County Coronavirus

ICU beds and ventilators still available in spite of continued surge in cases

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of people infected with coronavirus in Imperial County once again climbed by nearly 200 Thursday.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 190 new cases. They also reported two more deaths from the virus. However, health officials now consider 131 more patients "recovered."

New data shows there is still space available in the Valley's intensive care units:

ICPHD

Ventilators also appear to be readily available:

ICPHD

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Thursday, July 9, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 7,654 +190 Patients Tested 37,472 +859 Active Cases 1,116 +57 Recovered 6,411 +131 Deaths 127 +2 *Numbers updated as of July 9, 2020 - 12:00 pm

California currently has more than 292,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 6,700 Californians.