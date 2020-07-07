Eight more lives lost to coronavirus in Imperial County
Health officials confirm 150+ new cases
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported eight more deaths from coronavirus Tuesday morning. That brings the death toll across the Valley to 121.
Health officials also confirmed another 153 new cases, but ICPHD considers only 16 of those cases "active," meaning they require medical attention. Also, another 133 patients are now considered recovered.
Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:
Coronavirus in Imperial County - Tuesday, July 7 2020
|Overview of Cases
|Patients
|Increase/Decrease
|Positive Cases
|7,343
|+153
|Patients Tested
|36,262
|+1,619
|Active Cases
|1,033
|+16
|Recovered
|6,189
|+133
|Deaths
|121
|+8
California currently has more than 273,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 6,400 Californians.
