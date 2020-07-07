Eight more lives lost to coronavirus in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 150+ new cases

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported eight more deaths from coronavirus Tuesday morning. That brings the death toll across the Valley to 121.

Health officials also confirmed another 153 new cases, but ICPHD considers only 16 of those cases "active," meaning they require medical attention. Also, another 133 patients are now considered recovered.

Here's a closer look at the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Tuesday, July 7 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 7,343 +153 Patients Tested 36,262 +1,619 Active Cases 1,033 +16 Recovered 6,189 +133 Deaths 121 +8 *Numbers updated as of July 7, 2020 - 11:20 AM

California currently has more than 273,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has now killed more than 6,400 Californians.