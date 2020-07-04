Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
Coronavirus kills 9 more people in Imperial County

County sees most deaths in one day since the start of the pandemic

Tragic news from the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) Saturday. It reported nine deaths from coronavirus - the most in one day since the start of the pandemic.

ICPHD also confirmed 60 new cases of the virus. On a positive note, only five are considered active, meaning they require medical attention. Another bright spot, health officials moved 129 more patients on to their recovered list.

Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Friday, July 3, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases7,039+60
Patients Tested34,486+62
Active Cases1,156-78
Recovered5,769+129
Deaths105+5
*Numbers updated as of July 3, 2020 - 12:00pm

California now has more than 252,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for killing nearly 6,300 people statewide.

