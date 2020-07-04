Coronavirus kills 9 more people in Imperial County
County sees most deaths in one day since the start of the pandemic
Tragic news from the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) Saturday. It reported nine deaths from coronavirus - the most in one day since the start of the pandemic.
ICPHD also confirmed 60 new cases of the virus. On a positive note, only five are considered active, meaning they require medical attention. Another bright spot, health officials moved 129 more patients on to their recovered list.
Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:
Coronavirus in Imperial County - Friday, July 3, 2020
|Overview of Cases
|Patients
|Increase/Decrease
|Positive Cases
|7,039
|+60
|Patients Tested
|34,486
|+62
|Active Cases
|1,156
|-78
|Recovered
|5,769
|+129
|Deaths
|105
|+5
California now has more than 252,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for killing nearly 6,300 people statewide.
