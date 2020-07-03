Coronavirus claims 5 more lives in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 150+ new cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A tragic day for Imperial County - on Friday, health officials reported 5 deaths from coronavirus. That's the most lives lost in the county in one day since the start of the pandemic.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) also confirmed 155 new cases. That's considerably lower than the spikes seen earlier in the week. On Wednesday, new cases climbed by 281 cases. The next day they grew by 301.

It also bears noting, the number of active cases only increased by 5 on Friday. That means, only five of those recently diagnosed are suffering symptoms severe enough to require medical attention.

Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Friday, July 3, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 6,979 +155 Patients Tested 34,424 +500 Active Cases 1,234 +5 Recovered 5,640 +145 Deaths 105 +5 *Numbers updated as of July 3, 2020 - 12:00pm

California now has more than 247,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for killing nearly 6,200 people statewide.