Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
By
Published 5:03 pm

Watch Now: Imperial County Board of Supervisors provides update on coronavirus response

Seal_of_Imperial_County,_California
Imperial County, CA

Chairman of Board and Chief Public Health Officer share details on amended Public Health Order

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors and the county's Public Health Officer will provide updated details their response to the continued surge in coronavirus cases.

Luis Plancarte and Dr. Stephen Munday will unveil their plan during a live briefing Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Watch the Imperial County briefing here:

The briefing comes on the say day California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars and indoor operations of restaurants to close for the next three week in most parts of the state. The order also applies to the indoor operations of movie theaters, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums.

Newsom called on the county to pause its reopening plans a number of times. The county amended its Public Health Order to comply with the governor's requests.

Imperial County / Top Stories

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply