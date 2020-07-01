Nearly 300 new cases of coronavirus in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

Death toll approaches 100

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County saw one of it's highest one-day spikes in new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with 281 confirmed cases.

The Imperial County Public Health Department also reported 4 more deaths, raising the death toll from the illness to 97. Active cases also climbed.

The troubling numbers come on the same day California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars and indoor operations of restaurants to close for the next three week in most parts of the state. The order applies to 19 counties covering 72% of the state's population, including Los Angeles County.

The order also applies to the indoor operations of movie theaters, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums. Newsom did not close beaches, but he ordered parking lots closed at beaches in Southern California and in the San Francisco Bay area to limit overcrowding.

Imperial County has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 5 to discuss how it will respond to the governor's latest orders. You can watch that briefing live here on KYMA.com.

Here's a look at the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 6,523 +281 Patients Tested 32,727 +918 Active Cases 972 +165 Recovered 5,454 +112 Deaths 97 +4 *Numbers updated as of July 1, 2020 - 11:30 a.m.

California now has more than 232,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for killing more than 6,000 people statewide.