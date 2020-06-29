Number of patients considered “recovered” increases in Imperial County

Imperial County Coronavirus

Active cases drop by nearly 200

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County saw a two-day increase of more than 200 coronavirus cases. However, health officials also report a significant decrease in active cases, and a significant increase in the number of patients considered recovered.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) says active cases dropped by 193. Health officials also moved 339 patients to the recovered list.

More than 6,000 Valley residents have now tested positive for the virus. The death toll stands at 81, with no additional casualties reported Monday.

Here's a look at the latest statistics:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, June 29, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 6,187 +203 Patients Tested 30,760 +55 Active Cases 871 -193 Recovered 5,235 +339 Deaths 81 --- *Numbers updated as of June 29, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.

California now has more than 222,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for killing nearly 6,000 people statewide.