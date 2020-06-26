Imperial County gets a break from high coronavirus numbers

Imperial County Coronavirus

New cases dip below 100 on the same day Newsom recommends new Valley shutdown

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County saw new cases of coronavirus climb by less than 100 on Friday. It's a rare dip in numbers at a time when the county appears trapped in a surge.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed 94 new cases, and no additional deaths. On Thursday, new cases climbed by nearly 200.

Another positive note - more than a hundred patients are now considered recovered by county health officials.

Here are the latest statistics from the ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Monday, June 22, 2020

Overview of Cases Patients Increase/Decrease Positive Cases 5,838 +94 Patients Tested 29,229 +1,415 Active Cases 959 +27 Recovered 4,833 +121 Deaths 73 --- *Numbers updated as of June 23, 2020 - 8:30 AM

The dip in cases comes on the same day California Governor Gavin Newsom recommended Imperial County put its reopening efforts on hold.

California currently has more than 200,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 5,800 deaths statewide, including 73 in Imperial County.