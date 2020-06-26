Breaking News: Imperial County Board of Supervisors to hold emergency meeting

Imperial County Coronavirus

Board to discuss Governor's recommendation to reinstate stay-at-home order

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors will hold an emergency meeting Friday to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's recommendation that the county reinstate a stay-at-home order.

“We received verbal notification minutes prior to Governor Newsom’s public announcement. It is necessary that the entire board, in consultation with the Public Health Officer, discuss how we move forward to protect the health and safety of our community.” said Luis Plancarte, Chairman of the Board and District 2 Supervisor.

The emergency meeting starts at 4:30 Friday afternoon.