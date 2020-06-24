24 people now U.S. Citizens amid the pandemic

Imperial County Coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A total of 24 people from 24 different nationalities became U.S. Citizens Wednesday in a naturalization ceremony.

The ceremony was held in a very unique way, outside in the parking lot of the El Centro U.S. Courthouse, due to the coronavirus.

Each applicant raised their right hand and took their oath of allegiance standing next to their car.

