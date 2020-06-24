Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
By
today at 12:17 pm
Published 11:56 am

24 people now U.S. Citizens amid the pandemic

105482663_266572131341996_787430850050097222_n

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A total of 24 people from 24 different nationalities became U.S. Citizens Wednesday in a naturalization ceremony.

The ceremony was held in a very unique way, outside in the parking lot of the El Centro U.S. Courthouse, due to the coronavirus.

Each applicant raised their right hand and took their oath of allegiance standing next to their car.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel speaks to an El Centro resident who was naturalized.

News / Top Stories

Alexandra Rangel

Alexandra Rangel joined KSWT in March 2019 as a multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply