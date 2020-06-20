Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
New cases of coronavirus decline in Imperial County

Recovered cases increase

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County saw a significant decrease in new coronavirus cases Saturday.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) confirmed only 56 new cases of the illness. Health officials report no new deaths.

Just one week ago, the Valley saw it's highest single-day spike in new cases since the start of the pandemic with 433 new patients.

More good news for the county - active cases dropped by 27, while the number of patients considered recovered climbed by more than 100.

Here are the latest statistics from ICPHD:

Coronavirus in Imperial County - Saturday, June 20, 2020
Overview of CasesPatientsIncrease/Decrease
Positive Cases4,800+56
Patients Tested24,074+698
Active Cases839-27
Recovered3,897+105
Deaths64---
*Numbers updated as of 12:15 pm, June 20, 2020

California currently has more than 170,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 5,400 deaths statewide, including 64 in Imperial County.

Imperial County / Top Stories

