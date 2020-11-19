Newsom imposes stay at home order for 41 counties

California Coronavirus

California governor also calls for curfew

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, he's imposing an overnight curfew as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases.

Newsom announced Thursday a limited stay-at-home order in 41 counties that account for nearly the entire state population.

Starting Saturday, all non-essential work, movement and gatherings must cease between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The move comes only days after the state imposed restrictions limiting business operations in those 41 counties, which have the most significant increases in virus cases. The order will last until December 21, but could be extended.