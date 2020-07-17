Newsom lays out criteria for school re-openings

California Coronavirus

California governor lays out 5-part plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom laid out strict new requirements for school re-openings Friday.

Newsom revealed a 5 part plan with stringent guidelines that could prevent many of California's school districts from offering in-person learning.

Here's an overview of the plan:

Criteria #1: Decisions on in-person classes will be based on health data

Schools can re-open once its county has been off the monitoring list for 14-days

School not meeting this requirement must begin the school year with distance learning

Criteria #1: Mask requirements

All school staff and students, excluding those in 2nd grade and below, must wear masks

Students in 2nd grade and below are strongly encouraged to wear masks

Criteria #3: Physical distancing and other adaptations

Staff must maintain a 6-foot distance between each other and with students

Number of hand washing stations must be increased

Sanitation and disinfection protocols must be expanded

Schools must have quarantine protocols in place

Criteria #4: Regular testing and dedicated contact tracing

Staff will be required to test regularly

State contact tracing workforce will prioritize schools

Criteria #5: Rigorous distance learning

All students will receive access to devices and connectivity

Learning will include daily interaction with teachers and other students

Assignments will be made as challenging as they are in in-person classes

Lessons will be adapted for English language learners and special education students.

The governor say once a school, or a school district, has re-opened for in-person learning in may be closed again under the following circumstances:

A school will close when multiple students or staffers have cases, or more than 5% of the school tests positive

A district will close if 25% of its schools are closed within a 14-day period

Newsom also said schools and districts should communicate with a public health officer about any suspected cases on campus. When a student or staff member tests positive, the governor said, their cohorts should be sent home to self-isolate.

Gov. Newsom continued to urge Californians to wear masks, practice social distancing, and frequently wash their hands. He said the sooner the state can flatten the curve in cases, the sooner kids can go back to class.