Watch Now: Newsom expected to announce California school guidance

California Coronavirus

Governor poised to unveil plan for reopening classrooms

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce new guidance for the reopening of the state's schools.

Watch Gov. Newsom's press conference here:

Many of California's 1,000 districts are just weeks away from tentative start dates. Most have still not decided whether to let students back into the classroom. Several districts, including San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, have already announced they'll start the new term virtually.

Earlier this week, Gov. Newsom said he had approved several new rules related to coronavirus and classrooms, but provided no details on those rules. His staff said he will announce guidance for schools on Friday.

Newsom has scheduled a press conference for noon. You can watch the governor's comments live here on KYMA.com, or on our app.