Nearly 190 farmworkers contract virus in Southern California

California Coronavirus

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dozens of farmworkers staying at a Southern California housing facility for migrant laborers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Ventura County Star reports that as of Friday 188 of 216 workers tested positive at Villa Las Brisas in Oxnard.

The facility has dorm-style accommodations for temporary migrant farmworkers in the H-2A visa program.

The workers were employed by three separate contractors that leased space for their H-2A workers.

The county public health director says he believes the laborers were working as a unit and did not work alongside other farmworkers in Ventura County.