Newsom orders bars and nightclubs closed in 7 California counties

Imperial County included in closures even though pubs and clubs never reopened

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered all bars and nightclubs in seven California counties to close immediately.

The governor announced the order Sunday morning in this tweet:

The order will have little impact on establishments in the Valley. Imperial County's bars and nightclubs have yet to reopen after the initial shutdown.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger,” Newsom said in a written statement. “That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases.”

As of Sunday morning, California has more than 210,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for nearly 6,000 deaths.

Imperial County has more than 6,000 cases, with 81 deaths. The county saw cases climb by 203 Saturday. It has a 23% positivity rate, which means nearly a quarter of Valley resident have, or have had, the virus. That compares to a statewide rate of slightly less than 6%.

