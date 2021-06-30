Arizona health officials say hospitalizations are rising

Arizona Coronavirus

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona health officials say COVID related hospitalizations are rising.

On Wednesday, state officials reported 769 new cases, followed by four new deaths. Bringing the state's total to 894,875 cases and 17,936 deaths.

The Department of Health Service reported that there are 599 hospitalizations, one less hospitalization than previously reported on June 8. According to the state's dashboard, more than 6.4 million doses of COVID -19 vaccines have been administered to more than 3.5 million Arizonans who have received at least one dose.

More than 3.1 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated.