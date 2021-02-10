Arizona to open third mass vaccination site

Arizona Coronavirus

Site planned for University of Arizona campus

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The state of Arizona announced Wednesday, it will open a third mass vaccination site on the University of Arizona campus.

The site will be the state's third, but it will be the first in the Tucson area. Pima County already has vaccine distribution points at UofA. It will be partnership between the state, the county, and the university.

The site will begin dispensing shots next Thursday, February 18th.

The announcement comes as Arizona sees a decline in daily positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from coronavirus. On Wednesday, health officials confirmed 1,997 new cases, and 176 additional deaths.