One year after first case, Arizona tops 730,000 positive coronavirus tests

Arizona Coronavirus

More than 12,000 lives lost since COVID arrived in the Grand Canyon State

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On the one year anniversary of Arizona's first positive coronavirus test, the state added more than 4,700 cases to its ever-growing case log.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) confirmed 4,748 new cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total of cases to 732,643. It reported another 209 deaths, raising the death toll to 12,448.

Arizona was a national virus hot spot this summer during the first wave. It became a hot spot again during the second wave. It has proven even deadlier than the first.

The state's first COVID patient tested positive on January 26, 2020. It was a Maricopa County resident who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China - the city at the epicenter of the initial outbreak.