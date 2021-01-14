Arizona coroner’s office reaches fully capacity due to Covid-19 deaths

Arizona Coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Pima County Coroner's Office reached capacity for storing bodies on Wednesday.

According to KVOA in Tucson, the number of bodies coming in has been increasing since Christmas and as of Wednesday morning, the Coroner's officeis storing around 300 to 350 bodies at the Pima County Coroner's Office.

By Wednesday evening, two refrigerated semi-trucks arrived, bringing the total of four trucks parked outside the coroner's office.

Another grim reminder of how deadly COVID-19 has been.

Gerald says our state could see darker days ahead.

Officials predict Arizona will see 700 deaths a week for the next few months until the vaccine is fully rolled out.