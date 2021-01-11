Registration for 24/7 COVID vaccine site underway in Arizona

Arizona Coronavirus

State Farm Stadium in Glendale will serve as the state's first 24/7 vaccination site.

Glendale, Ariz. - (KYMA) Registration has started, as the state's first 24/7 COVID-19 vaccine site gets ready to administer the doses Tuesday, Jan 12 for anyone in the Phase 1B priority group.

That includes health care workers, first responders, teachers, law enforcement officers, Arizonans over the age of 75, as well as others at the top of the priority list.

“After the initial soft launch of this site, we will have the capability to immunize thousands of Arizonans around the clock, 7 days a week,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “It will help meet the growing demand for COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona as we move into our priority Phase 1B and beyond."

Those eligible to register can do so here.

If you do not reside in Maricopa County, vaccination sites throughout the state can be found here. If you do not have access to those platforms, you can always call 1-844-542-8201.

There are more than 160 sites to receive the COVID vaccine throughout Arizona.

The 24/7 vaccine site was made possible thanks to a $1 million grant from the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation. Along with support from the Arizona Cardinals, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and the Arizona Department of Emergency and military affairs.

There are more than 300 volunteers with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona that will assist in providing 24/7 staffing.