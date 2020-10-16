Hundreds placed under quarantine after Arizona high school sees COVID-19 surge

Arizona Coronavirus

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says schools should maintain options for parents whether they prefer in-person or online instruction for their children. Ducey spoke Thursday after touring a Phoenix charter school with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

A southern Arizona high school has closed temporarily after at least three people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Pinal County Public Health Department ordered the closure because of the number of people who are now required to quarantine.

Officials at Combs High School in San Tan Valley say about 450 students and 20 staff members were told to quarantine while the larger school district investigates what is considered an outbreak.