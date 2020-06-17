Cancer patient battles through global pandemic

Arizona Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY)-One local woman battles one of the biggest hurdles she said life has thrown her way, kidney cancer.

Mary Hernandez has been battling her fight for over 6-years, undergoing a series of chemotherapy treatments. However, she tells News 11's Carmen Valencia that when the pandemic started in March, she was in fear of getting sick with the coronavirus.

Hernandez currently lives with her 19-year-old son and tries not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Carmen Valencia speaks to Hernandez on her journey through cancer and why she fears of those who are not taking the coronavirus seriously.