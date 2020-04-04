Update on Arizona medical supplies

Arizona Coronavirus

Keep reading for an update on Yuma's supply

PHOENIX, (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona has now received 75 percent of its Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) allocation, totaling over 1.2 million medical supplies to date.

Supplies are overseen by the Arizona department of Health services (ADHS). ADHS says it will continue to distribute supplies by counties throughout Arizona.

So far, this is what the SNS has provided to Arizona:

181,260 N95 masks;

532,500 surgical face masks;

85,248 face shields,

59,631 surgical gowns;

361 coveralls;

And 431,438 latex, non-latex and nitrile gloves.

Here is Yuma's data of SNS distributed supplies

N95 masks: 5473

Surgical masks: 16,000

Face shields: 2400

Surgical Gowns: 2360

Coveralls: 10

Gloves: 9600

ADHS says it is currently working with the Arizona Coalition for Hospital Emergency Response (AzCHER) to provide $10 million dollars from the Public Health Emergency Fund for hospitals to acquire additional ventilators.

ADHS has also signed a contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reactivate St. Luke’s Hospital in Phoenix.

This brings an additional 340 acute care and ICU beds to the state, incrasing Arizona's overall capacity.

As per Gov. Ducey's Executive order last week, hospitals will be required to report to ADHS the number of currently licensed medical-surgical beds, ICU beds and the number of additional beds that can be added

Click here for continuous coverage of coronavirus in the Desert Southwest.