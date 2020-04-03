Ducey orders hair and nail salons be closed starting Saturday

Arizona Coronavirus

Barber shops, tattoo parlors, swap meets and more

PHOENIX, (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has refined his list of "essential businesses."

This, after criticism over Ducey's March 23 executive order including salons and barbershops in his list of "essential services" could be gathered during Thursday's statewide town hall.

One day later, Ducey has clarified which businesses fall under this category, adding additional guidance regarding the confusion.

“During these unprecedented times, providing clarity for small businesses and employers is an important measure to ensure we protect our citizens, slow the spread of COVID-19, and protect this critical part of our economy. As guidance from public health officials evolves, we will continue to release information and direction.” Governor Doug Ducey

Ducey's update includes the following:

If not already closed, the following services shall cease operations no later than 5 p.m. on April 4, 2020, as these services cannot comply with the guidelines required in paragraph 11 of Executive Order 2020-18, directing Arizonans to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, and Stay Connected.

Barbers

Cosmetology, Hairstyling, Nail Salons and Aesthetic Salons

Tanning salons

Tattoo parlors

Spas

Massage parlors

In addition, the following services shall also cease operations by 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4:

Amenities at public parks that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene such as basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds and public restrooms but public parks shall remain open to the greatest extent possible.

Communal pools such as those at hotels, condominiums, apartment complexes and parks, however, these should still be maintained under environmental and public health rules and guidelines.

Swap meets

Ducey also provided guidance related to the following services, which are considered essential and may continue operations: