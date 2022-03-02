CDC estimates twice as many Covid infections than reported

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there has been 140 million Covid-19 infections in the U.S.

That's even though only 74.3 million cases were reported as of January 31st.

The agency arrived at its new total number through what's called a sero-prevalence survey, which consists of testing blood samples for Coronavirus antibodies triggered by infection, rather than by vaccination.

It provides an estimate of the percentage of the population that was previously infected and the samples came from all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

The CDC estimates that roughly 43% of the country has had the virus as of late January.