California appears to pass peak of omicron variant wave

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Possible good news in California as the state has shown signs it may have turned the corner on the Omicron wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Infection rates have fallen and hospitalizations are well short of the overwhelming deluge officials feared a few weeks ago.

Over 15,000 people are hospitalized with Coronavirus, which is still a huge figure, but well short of last January’s peak of about 22,000 and half of what officials had feared.

Positivity rates are also down 15% from earlier this month.

Intensive care cases take longer to develop, so the peak of about 3,000 ICU patients isn’t expected for another week. The number then is projected to fall quickly, possibly below 1,000 by the end of February.

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders agreed to spend an extra $1.4 billion combatting the pandemic. The money would expand testing and boost hospital staffing statewide.