Free N95 masks available starting next week

President Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks

WASHINGTON D.C. (KYMA, KECY/ AP) - The Biden administration will make 400 million N95 masks available to United States residents for free starting next week.

This effort arrives after federal administrators stressed the masks' greater protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face masks.

Today, the White House said the masks would come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile which has over 750 million highly protective masks ready to send out.

Masks will be within easy reach for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers everywhere across the country.

According to the White House, the masks will begin shipping this week for distribution beginning late next week.