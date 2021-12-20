Pima County considering indoor mask mandate

PIMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Pima County, there's a proposal has been made to impose a countywide mandate for people to wear mask while inside indoor public places.

The resolution was proposed by supervisor Matt Heinz and has now been added to Tuesday’s Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting agenda.

Heinz said that the pandemic is at “a critical moment” and that the lack of a masking mandate would hurt businesses because people may stop patronizing local businesses.

"The omicron variant has already been identified in Pima County, and people are looking for assurances that it remains safe to go about their lives." Heinz explained.

This comes as state health officials on reported 3,467 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths this weekend increasing the state's total to over 23,500 deaths.