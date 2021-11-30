YRMC layoffs delayed – Vaccine mandate for health care workers “on hold”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hospital workers who opted out of getting the COVID-19 vaccine could have been fired Monday, but that mandate was put on hold.

This is the full statement issued by Yuma Regional Medical Center:

“We are thrilled to hear about the District Court ruling that temporarily blocks CMS from enforcing its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Our focus has and will remain on ensuring safe and reliable care for patients.

We value the contributions of each member of our YRMC team. It takes an entire team of people to care for our community. We never want to lose employees over a mandate. Over the last several months we have worked diligently to encourage the vaccine among employees and physicians. Our approach to offer positive incentives has resulted in over 80% of YRMC staff now fully vaccinated. We appreciate those employees who have made the decision to get their vaccination while also respecting the rights of those who have chosen not to.”