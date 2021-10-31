FDA needs time to review suitable vaccine for teens, Moderna says

Heart inflammation risk possibly to go under review

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - On Sunday, October 31, Moderna made a statement regarding the Food and Drug Administration wanting to vaccinate 12 - 17-year-olds.

There may be a risk posed in teens if they get vaccinated, with the FDA needing time to review heart inflammation effects that could possibly occur.

If a review does go underway then the vaccine will be delayed until January.

Myocarditis is a rare type of heart inflammation that has been linked to both Pfizer's and Modern's vaccines, although it can be resolved through medicine.