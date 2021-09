Coronavirus

The CDC is urging those who are unvaccinated to not travel

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In this segment of Health Minute, Mandy Gaither tells us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging non-vaccinated Americans to not travel over Labor Day weekend.

This recommendation is due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

If Americans who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 do plan to travel, they should wear a mask.