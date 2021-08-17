New study suggests younger children more likely to spread Covid-19

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - New research is suggesting that younger children may have a greater risk of spreading Covid-19 in their household.

The Canadian study involved data from nearly 6,300 households, where a child was the first person to test positive for the virus.

The scientists say that over a quarter of the households ended up experiencing secondary transmission.

While teens ages 14 to 17 were most likely to be the first ones to test positive, those ages three and younger had the highest odds of actually passing the virus on to household contacts.

The researchers say this may be because the youngest children are not able to self-isolate when they are sick.