Covid cases growing in less vaccinated states

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Health officials are concerned about the number of Coronavirus cases in states with low vaccination rates after the CDC released new data.

More than 47% of Americans are fully vaccinated in the US and researchers say states with fewer residents vaccinated are seeing infection rates three times higher on average.

Even more worrisome, 10 states saw cases increase more than 25% over the past seven days compared to the week before.

Nine of those states have a smaller share of vaccinated residents than the US overall.