CDC issues Easter guidance

Good news for people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance on what you can do.

If it's been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households.

They can still gather, but should do so outdoors, wear masks and stay six feet apart.

The CDC says it's still learning how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.