Hill leaders eye new round of stimulus checks as part of $900 billion Covid relief deal

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY, CNN) -- Congressional leaders, after months of a bitter stalemate and as millions of Americans have been eager for relief, are finally indicating they're nearing a deal on a new rescue package that could pass both chambers within days.

The deal is expected to include a new round of stimulus checks, but no money for state and local aid, a priority Democrats had pushed for, and no lawsuit protections, which Republicans wanted, according to a source briefed on the talks. The source cautioned that nothing is final until it is unveiled, but that's where this is headed at the moment. A separate person familiar with the talks told CNN negotiators are closing in on a deal that will include enhanced unemployment insurance benefits.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a floor speech Wednesday morning that Hill leaders have "made major headway toward hammering out a targeted pandemic relief package that would be able to pass both chambers with bipartisan majorities," and said, "we agreed we will not leave town until we've made law."

McConnell did not announce any specifics on what will be in the deal, but did offer a preview of what's likely to be included, saying, "We need vaccine distribution money, we need to re-up the Paycheck Protection Program to save jobs, we need to continue to provide for laid off Americans."

Once details are formally unveiled, Hill leaders will have to sell the plan to their caucuses and try to ram it through Congress quickly -- all with the threat of a shutdown looming at the end of the week.

The price tag for a stimulus deal could be close to $900 billion, a source familiar tells CNN, though more details could be out later Wednesday morning.

It won't be an easy task. But top Democrats and Republicans expressed confidence Tuesday evening after the big four leaders met for the first time in months, emerging to say that a deal is finally in sight. But they refused to share any details.

McConnell told reporters late Tuesday night that there had been "significant progress" and he's "optimistic," while his Democratic counterpart, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, told CNN "it's getting closer" when asked about prospects for a deal.

Once it is finalized, leadership from both parties will have to brief the rank-and-file to sell them on the agreement and then move as quickly as possible to hold a vote in both chambers. And already, there are signs of some problems in the ranks -- including the House's progressive caucus that is threatening to vote against the bill if it doesn't include stimulus checks.

Negotiators are up against the clock ahead of a Friday at midnight deadline when government funding expires, and barring any major last-minute snags, lawmakers could be on track for a vote in the House on Thursday followed by a vote in the Senate on Friday. They would need unanimous consent from all 100 senators to schedule a vote, meaning if any senator objects, there could be at least a temporary government shutdown over the weekend.