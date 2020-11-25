Coronavirus forces postponement of Thanksgiving NFL matchup

Coronavirus

Players and staff from both Raven and Steelers test positive for virus

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Football League (NFL) has announced it's postponing one of three scheduled Thanksgiving matchups due to coronavirus.

The Baltimore Ravens/Pittsburgh Steelers game planned for Thursday will be played Sunday afternoon instead. NBC 11 will air that game starting at 10:15 am PST/11:15 am MST.

The Ravens currently have 10 players and staff members who've tested positive for the virus.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the League said in a statement.

The Ravens released this statement after the NFL's announcement:

"We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations. Protecting the health and safety of each team, in addition to our communities at large, is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow guidance from the NFL and its medical experts, as we focus on safely resuming preparations for Sunday's game." -Baltimore Ravens

Two other holiday football games will be played as scheduled. The Houston Texans at the Detroit Lions will air on CBS 13 starting at 9:30 am PST/10:30 am MST. Washington will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Fox 9 at 1:30 pm PST/2:30pm MST.