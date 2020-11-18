Vaccine proves more effective than previously thought

Coronavirus

Pfizer preparing to apply for regulatory approval - NBC'S Sarah Dollof reports

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Promising news from Pfizer and Biontech Wednesday.

The companies now say final data analysis of their coronavirus vaccine found it's 95% effective. That's higher than preliminary results indicated.

"This is really hopeful. This is great news. Both Moderna and Pfizer now at about 95% effectiveness." said Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of Brown University's School of Public Health

According to Pfizer and Biontech, there were 170 confirmed cases of coronavirus among trial volunteers. 162 occurred in the placebo group. Of the ten severe cases of the illness, just one was in the vaccine group. The vaccine was both well-tolerated and consistently effective across different age and racial groups.

The companies plan to submit an application for an emergency-use authorization within days.

"This is where we remember that a vaccine doesn't save your life, but vaccination does. And remember that vaccines don't deliver themselves." said immunologist Dr. Rick Bright, a member of the Biden Covid response team.

The country now grappling with the logistical challenges of shipping and distribution.

"It is a large task but it is a task we're up for." said General Gustave Perna, the Chief Operating Officer for Operation Warp Speed.

It's also combatting climbing coronavirus infections. Health experts urge continued public health measures: mask wearing, social distancing, and skipping large Thanksgiving gatherings.

"We are in an absolutely dangerous situation…that we have to take with the utmost seriousness. We are not crying wolf." said Adm. Brett Giroir, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary.

A plea to the public to help save lives.

Both Pfizer and Modera's vaccine candidates require two doses. And, if approved, some doses could be available for frontline healthcare workers as early as next month. However, neither will likely be widely available for months.