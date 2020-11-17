Rising coronavirus case raise holiday concerns

Coronavirus

States bring back restrictions and lockdown to slow the spread - NBC's Jay Gray reports

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - In the war against COVID-19 many along the frontlines will tell you, right now, the virus is winning the fight.

"This is a really high risk period. There is an inferno of infectiousness in the country right now across the country." said Dr. Richard Corsi from Portland State University.

Burning out of control, many areas seeing their highest numbers of the pandemic.

Nationwide, daily infections topping 170,000. The death toll climbing to nearly a quarter of a million. Hospitals quickly running out of space to treat those in need.

"We just don't have the capacity. Soon enough we're not gonna have the capacity to support the amount of illness." said Dr. Naila Shereen, an internal medicine physician.

Many fear, with kids coming home from college and family gatherings, the virus could get much worse over the holiday season.

"Things are getting worse, and so those initial plans that you made several months ago, even several weeks ago, they may need to change." said Ngozi Ezike, Director of Illinois' Department of Public Health.

Governor also changing their plans.

"I'm not asking you, I'm telling you." said Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

Brown restricted or locked down businesses, including some that were just recovering from the first round of closures.

"We had just enough time to get back in the groove and then we're shutdown again." said gym owner Tonya Ross.

Still, those who see first-hand the devastating effects of the illness stress the need for speed.

"This is going to get very bad very quickly if we don't have something done drastically now " said Dr. Austin Baeth.

Even though for many, it's hard to imagine things getting much worse.