U.S. coronavirus cases climb by more than a million

Coronavirus

Nation hits new daily record Thursday with 160,000+ new cases - NBC's Wendy Woolfolk reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - For the last ten days there have been more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases every day in the U.S. Thursday the country hit a new daily record with almost 160,000 new infections.

With new cases shattering records, it's a race against time to slow the second wave.

"We are going in the wrong direction and we're going in the wrong direction fast." said Dr. Tom Frienden, the former director of the CDC.

That warning has prompted drastic measures in cities like Chicago.

"This whole year has been tough, we must tell you, you must to cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans." said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot isn't just asking people to cancel holiday plans, she's issued a second stay-at-home advisory for the city, urging people not to leave their homes except for essential reasons.

"We're probably looking at some days of no income, no revenue."

Many bar and restaurant owners who survived the spring shutdowns, have been dreading new restrictions.

"We might actually end up closing, having another lockdown and being forced to close." said restaurant owner Amanda Cohen.

As more Americans fall on hard times, lines for many food banks are looking more like those for coronavirus testing.



"Like every hospital across the country we are overwhelmed and getting overrun." said Maria Paiz, a nurse at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Paiz, a nurse on the COVID ward, made an plea to the public on MSNBC.

"We can do this, since what we do know is social distancing and wearing masks works we need to work together we need to get through this winter." said Paiz.

Maintaining hope, in spite of a bleak forecast, heading into the holiday season.