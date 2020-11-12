Coronavirus cases spike ahead of holiday travel season

Coronavirus

Health officials fear family gatherings could worsen the spread - NBC'S Dan Scheneman reports

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest coronavirus numbers are alarming. Cases are spiking across the country and officials are worried it could get even worse with holiday travel and family gatherings later this month.

Over the past two weeks, nearly every state has seen a rise in cases.

"We really did anticipate that we would see un rising numbers in the fall. Did I think it would get quite this high?" said Doug Griffin, the Vice President and Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo.

The escalating crisis is stressing heath care systems. North Dakota's governor is now allowing health care workers who've tested positive, but are not displaying symptoms, to keep treating coronavirus patients.

"It's been unprecedented, uh, and it really putting a tax on the hospital system." said Griffin.

While states are beginning to impose restrictions. New York, the center of the pandemic in the spring, is seeing a huge spike in cases. The governor is now limiting gatherings, even in private homes, to ten people. He also imposed a 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants, and gyms.

"Headed into the hospital today to take care of some patients. Um hospitals are getting fuller and fuller and fuller."

Inside hospitals, health care workers are confronting the pandemic, feeling the strain of months engaged in a long struggle.

"I continue to preach mask-wearing, I continue to preach social responsible, responsible social gathering. I continue to preach taking care of yourself and listening to data, not opinions." said Dr. David Chansolme, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention for INTEGRIS Health.

A plea for help in a battle that's far from over.