Rep. Tim Dunn gets first flu shot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Since symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are so similar, health professionals are encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine this year. Representative Tim Dunn got his flu shot today for the first time ever.

Dunn says he has never felt the need for it because he hardly ever gets sick, but this year it was more about considering others' health.

He has a young grandchild and knows with flu season and coronavirus in the mix, the baby is vulnerable to the virus.

Dunn says the process was quick and painless and describes the vaccine as a small "sting."

The bigger picture is to stay healthy, reserving hospital beds for those who really need it.

"We really need to get a flu shot because we're trying to keep from over-running our hospitals. And so, taking that into consideration, I want to make sure that I did my part in getting my flu shot. The first one I've ever had," Rep. Dunn said.