El Centro Regional Medical Center prepares for second wave of coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino gets status report from ECRMC's top doctor

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center says it has more beds and is equipped with enough staff to handle a second wave of coronavirus.

Over the past week, the county has averaged 43 new cases and there are currently 13 COVID patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

“We have an increase from our normal 12 beds to 20 beds ramping up to 24, and ending up with 32 we’ve also been discussing an increase in medsearch capacity by adding in an external tent here in the parking lot on the North end,” said Dr. Adolphe Edward, ECRMC CEO.

Coming up on Nightside, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Dr. Adolphe Edward about how the hospital is preparing for the second wave.