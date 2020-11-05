Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 7:22 pm

El Centro Regional Medical Center prepares for second wave of coronavirus cases

ECRMC FIRE

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino gets status report from ECRMC's top doctor

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center says it has more beds and is equipped with enough staff to handle a second wave of coronavirus.

Over the past week, the county has averaged 43 new cases and there are currently 13 COVID patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

“We have an increase from our normal 12 beds to 20 beds ramping up to 24, and ending up with 32 we’ve also been discussing an increase in medsearch capacity by adding in an external tent here in the parking lot on the North end,” said Dr. Adolphe Edward, ECRMC CEO.

Coming up on Nightside, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Dr. Adolphe Edward about how the hospital is preparing for the second wave.

Imperial County

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

