Study: It is ‘highly unlikely’ food can transmit COVID-19

A team of experts on food contamination says it is highly unlikely that food is a source of Covid-19 transmission.

The International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods (ICMSF) looked at the evidence that coronavirus might be carried on food or its packing and found very little.

Their finding mirrors earlier reporting from the US Food and Drug Administration that there is no real risk of getting the virus that causes Covid-19 from food or food packaging.

No need to wipe down groceries or takeout, experts say, but do wash your hands."

To date, there has not been any evidence that food, food packaging or food handling is a source or important transmission route for SARS-CoV-2 resulting in Covid-19," the organization said in a statement.

"There are no foods that should be considered a risk or warrant consideration as a vector for SARS-CoV-2.

"While it is possible that people could eat something contaminated with the virus and become infected that way, it's never been seen to have happened, they said.

However, it is still prudent to emphasize good food hygiene practices, the group said.

While some countries have restricted food imports, tested imported products or asked companies to state their products are coronavirus-free, the ICMSF says none of this is necessary.

"The focus for food businesses should be on protecting food workers, consumers and restaurant patrons from becoming infected by person-to-person SARS-CoV-2 spread," they wrote.